Ty Hafan didn’t come about easy. It was nurse Suzanne Goodall, described as a force of nature, who, while on holiday thought Wales needed a children's hospice, and so Ms Goodall became hellbent on opening one.

From small seeds, mighty oaks grow. Ms Goodall started fundraising in schools up and down the country and, today, there stands a large, spacious, high-tech facility in the stunning surrounds of the Sully coastline giving children in the most difficult of circumstances a reason to smile.

We were invited to Ty Hafan to commemorate 25 years of the charity (Image: Newsquest)

While 25 years is a milestone, it’s not something to be celebrated, that was explained to us by Ty Hafan director John Mladenovic, who said in an ideal world Ty Hafan wouldn’t exist.

But this is far from an ideal world. What Ty Hafan does is try breach the gap the only way it knows how. Taking extraordinary care of incredibly sick children.

Mr Mladenovic said there can be tough days, however the aim of Ty Hafan is to create a positive and fun atmosphere, giving the child the best life they can live for as long as they are given to live it.

A smart, hi tech facility all built off donations from the public (Image: Newsquest)

Nestled in a special place on the Sully coastline (Image: Newsquest)

Children in the most difficult of circumstances receive extraordinary care (Image: Newsquest)

We met the parents of Emily as well as the mother of Jacob Ferriday, who suffers with cerebral palsy.

Jacob was having a well-earned nap while we spoke to mum Sally – he’d been up since 4am for the event.

One thing Ms Ferriday emphasised is parents don’t realise just how tiring it is to care for incredibly sick children.

“Ty Hafan gives you the break you need,” said Ms Ferriday. “I get so tired watching Jacob at home.”

Ms Ferriday said there are very few places she trusts to take care of Jacob who she is fiercely protective of, but Ty Hafan is one of them.

“When Ty Hafan explain their aim with children and what they want to give families, it puts you at ease,” said Ms Ferriday.

“You do not realise how tired you are and then you get those few nights off and it hits.”

We were shown round by director John Mladenovich (Image: Newsquest)

He described how, despite the circumstances, the hospice is a positive and fun place (Image: Newsquest)

The priority is to give the children the best life they can possibly have (Image: Newsquest)

There's also apartments on site for parents to stay (Image: Newsquest)

While Ty Hafan offers important support for the parents, its priority is always the children, who are cared for exceptionally.

We were shown the hydrotherapy pool, the playpark, games room, sensory garden and even a party patio with built-in pizza oven.

The facility first opened its doors January 25, 1999 (Image: Newsquest)

The facility was the vision of former nurse Suzanne Goodall (Image: Newsquest)

Mother Liz Weaver described how when Emily first came to Ty Hafan, she loved it.

“She was laughing and being such a cheeky monkey so full of life,” said Mrs Weaver.

When loved ones pass parents still often return (Image: Newsquest)

We met Emily Weaver, the first child through the doors, along with mum Liz, dad John and best friend Sadie (Image: Newsquest)

Another of the first through the door was Jacob Ferriday, with mum Sally (Image: Newsquest)

We also spoke to the nieces of Ms Goodall who gave a little flavour of what the founder of Ty Hafan was like.

“She was a force of nature in every way,” said Ceri Wilson, 65, and Jane Phillips, 72. “Everything she did she put every ounce of effort into.

“I remember Aunty Suzzane coming to the family and saying, ‘this is my idea. Wales has not got a children's hospice. We need one and I am going to do something about it’.

“She became obsessed with setting it up. It became her mission.”

Here’s to visionaries and people on a mission.

To find out more about Ty Hafan and how to donate, go to www.tyhafan.org.