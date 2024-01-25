Boots revealed in June 2023 it would be closing 300 stores in the UK in the next 12 months which will see it reduce its portfolio from 2,200 to 1,900 sites.

A Boots spokesperson, at the time, said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up-to-date environment.”

Boots is owned by US company Walgreens Boots Alliance, who added that the closures were aimed at optimising locations and opening hours.

Global chief financial officer at Walgreens previously, James Kehoem, said: “We will continue to optimise our locations and opening hours and expect to close an additional 300 locations in the UK and 150 locations in the US."

The stores being closed are said to be those in close proximity to other sites.

Boots said there are no proposed redundancies despite the plan, with affected workers to be redeployed.

Where is Boots closing stores in the UK?





More than 20 Boots stores have already closed in 2023 including in areas like York, Exter and Leicester.

While the Boots stores set to close in early 2024 have also been revealed:

Pemberton, Wigan - January 26

Staple Hill, Bristol - January 27

Littlehampton, West Sussex - January 29

Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire - January 2024

Clifton, York - February 17

Landford Road, Liverpool - February 2024

East Parade, Heworth, York - March 9

Rhos on Sea, Wales - March 23

Anglia Square, Norfolk - March 2024

North Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne - March 2024

Pool, Redruth - March 2024

Colwyn Bay, Wales - April 6

Caerleon Road, Newport, Wales - early 2024

Chepstow Road, Newport, Wales - early 2024

Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall - early 2024

St Blazey, Cornwall - early 2024

Lurgan, Northern Ireland - no date

Chard Road, Plymouth - no date

Mannamead Road, Plymouth - no date

Claremont Street, Plymouth - no date

Portland Walk, Barrow - no date

Gestridge Road, Teignbridge - no date

Front Street, Prudhoe - no date

Boots stores set to close will inform customers in advance of closures.

You can see all the Boots stores that have closed or are going to close on the interactive map below.

Newport among Boots stores closing in early 2024

The Boots stores on Caerleon Road and Chepstow Road, in the St Julians and Maindee areas of Newport respectively, are among those revealed to be closing in early 2024.

These stores are among four sites in Wales closing their doors for good in 2024 (revealed so far).

North Wales is also set to lose two Boots stores, one in March and the other in April, in Rhos-on-Sea and Colwyn Bay.