A POST office owner says he is "devastated" as his business could be out of action for months after a car crashed into the building, causing serious structural damage.
The owner of Thornbury Park Post Office in Rogerstone has been waiting to get his shop up-and-running since December of last year, saying he has had to dig into his savings.
Mark Barretto, the owner of the post office said: "I am devastated, I've had to dip into my savings to pay my employees' wages."
Mr Barretto, 56, said: "It could be a lot worse but it could be a lot better too.
"The insurance company takes their time and you have to keep chasing them but it is what it is."
A silver Renault Laguna had been parked outside Thornbury Park Post Office on Ebenezer Drive since Friday, December 22, 2023, after crashing into the wall of the post office.
The car was moved on Friday, January 26, a month and four days after the incident.
The owner of the car Rita Harris, 80, said she would be “relieved” if the car was finally moved, going on to say “the owner of the post office told me someone had been round today and with the backdoor open, someone could get in”.
Ms Harris, who has been waiting for more than a month to take the car to the garage, said she’s “desperate to get the car back”.
Why has it taken so long to be removed?
Mr Barretto said the Thornbury Park post office wall is “pretty bad, the whole wall needs to be rebuilt, it’s got structural damage”.
He confirmed a survey has been done but he is "just waiting for the builder".
At the time of writing (Tuesday January 30), a skip was put outside the post office with the driver confirming it is so that the workers are ready to do the repairs.
When asked why it took so long, Mr Barretto said: “the car couldn’t be moved as they wanted to make sure it was safe to move.”
He also clarified the post office “can’t reopen until the builders fix the damage.”
Has this happened before?
Mr Barretto said this was not the first time this has happened.
As the owner of the Thornbury Park post office building (which includes the salon next door), this situation has happened a handful of times before.
"We bought the post office 40 years ago and in 2001 the shop was boarded up for over a year when a car came off a lorry and went straight through the window where the hairdresser is next door.
"Luckily no one got hurt."
The owner has wanted bollards or a barrier to be installed to prevent this situation from happening again in the future.
He claims: "I have been in contact with Newport City Council to get the barricades and they said they would get back to me in seven days but I haven't heard back yet.
"I also want them to install bollards or barriers to stop it from happening again but I don't know if that will happen."
Newport City Council has been contacted for a comment.
