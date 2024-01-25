PC Geraint York, 45, from Blaenavon was convicted of careless driving on the A465 in Monmouthshire between Abergavenny and Llantilio Pertholey following a trial.

Jurors saw this dashcam footage which shows the defendant towing a caravan in a Kia Sorento SUV before he smashes into a Hyundai Getz during the manoeuvre.

William Davies and Farzeen Hashmi were taken to hospital following the collision.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Mr Davies needed surgery after he suffered a broken back, fractured ribs and a “smashed” left knee.

His wife’s injuries included whiplash.

York was not on duty at the time of the collision which happened at around 11.25am on the morning of Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He was cleared of the far more serious charge of dangerous driving after the trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

York’s barrister Nigel Fryer said his client faces losing his job as a result of his conviction.

Judge Paul Hobson told the defendant: “One thing this demonstrates is the huge responsibility that we all have as drivers on the road.

“Inattention by a driver, even for a short period of time, can have devastating consequences.

“You and nobody else was to blame for this collision.

“I’m convinced you took your eyes off the road for a few seconds where a collision was unavoidable.

“You caused very serious injury to not one but two people.”

Judge Hobson said his sympathies were with the victims.

“The court wishes them well in their recovery,” he added.

York, of Llanover Road, was ordered to pay £750 prosecution costs and a £450 fine.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We will review the outcome to assess whether any misconduct action is required.

"Our professional standards investigation is ongoing."

