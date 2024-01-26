From Sunday, February 4, a single journey within Newport will cost one adult £2.30, up from a current price of £2.20. An adult city day ticket within Newport will cost £4.60, up from £4.40.

The company’s interim managing director said the price increases were “essential” in order to sustain service levels.

For customers aged 21 and under, a single ticket within Newport will cost £1.55, up ten pence from £1.45. Youth tickets, for those between age 16 and 21, are valid with a Welsh Government MyTravelPass. More information can be found at www.mytravelpass.gov.wales Dogs can still complete a journey in zones one or two (Newport, Cardiff and Cwmbran) for £1.50.

For regular customers, the company recommends weekly and four-weekly tickets which can provide savings of up to 54 per cent from regular fares. These can be purchased in advance on the Newport Bus app or on the Newport Bus smart card.

From February 4, an adult can get unlimited travel for 28 consecutive days for £58.68 within Newport, or £72.75 across Newport, Cardiff and Cwmbran.

Pointing to the trend of “hybrid” working for many commuters, whereby some work shifts are completed on site and others at home, the company has launched a new fare package called Trio which offers a bundle of three city day tickets for £12.

Trio and Trio Plus (£15) packages are only available on the Newport Bus app.

David Jenkins, Newport Transport’s finance director and interim managing director, said: “Following a fare adjustment in April 2023, we find it necessary to make a further slight increase to our main tickets.

“It's important to note that no adjustments were made for three years before April 2023. These changes are also essential due to the uncertainty in Welsh Bus Funding and the need to sustain our services.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

The UK Government has extended a £2 cap on single journeys covering more than 5,000 bus routes in England. The scheme was originally planned to run until March 2023, but will now run until the end of 2024.

The government also scrapped plans to increase the cap to £2.50 in November but will review prices again near the end of the year.

Reacting to the news in Newport, Conservative campaigner Michael Enea said: “After scrapping the M4 relief road in 2019, there was a pledge to come up with viable alternatives, one being a switch to using public transport.

“Ramping up prices on bus journeys is not going to help.”