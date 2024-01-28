Rhian Davies couldn't stand up or walk very far when she started going to Slimming World in December 2022, when she was a size 34 or 36 in clothes.

Her mental health was also on the floor, and coupled with other health issues including bad asthma and osteoarthritis, she felt that something had to be done.

She said: "Slimming World has been a massive life changing experience and I will always be truly grateful to Emma, my fabulous golden Saturday group for the love and support they’ve given me.

"Before I started, I was going through numerous inhalers each month as I was constantly having breathing issues, using buses and taxis for every journey and using my dad's stair lift to go upstairs.

"Now I no longer depend on public transport as I enjoy walking everywhere. I can now walk at least 16,000 steps per day. I no longer need my asthma inhalers and I can walk up and down stairs several times a day. I can also stand up with no back and knee pains."

Since losing the weight, Rhian has seen her clothes size drop from 34/36 to 16/18, and she now "feels like another woman" who can now be "happier, healthier version of me".

"Emma's group has been amazing and it has enabled me to become a much better mam to my son. I'm now able to go on long walks and trainspotting with him!"

Rhian has become an avid fan of food optimising, where she is able to still have all the food she enjoys, but in a healthier, and still delicious, way.

For her, it is all about keeping an eye on what you are eating and managing your intake of sugary foods.

Slimming World hasn't just been a means of losing weight, Rhian has also made friends in group, including meeting her best friend. "I never thought this would happen or that I would fit in, but it's changed my life completely," she said. "I'm now a much more confident person and that's all down to Emma and Slimming World."

Rhian's group leader, Emma Morris described her as "a superstar". She added: "Rhian has blossomed into a more confident, healthier, fitter and so much happier person. She is loving being the mum she dreamed of.

"Rhian inspires all her fellow members and has become our superstar!"

If you are thinking about joining Slimming World, the group meets Thursdays 5.30pm and 7pm and Saturdays 8am and 9.30am at Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili and Tuesdays 9am and 10.30am at the Twyn Community Centre.