The announcement comes as the UK high street bank looks to overhaul its services as more customers use online banking.

A Lloyds spokeswoman said: “As more customers choose to manage their day-to-day banking online, it’s important our people are available when it matters most.

“We’re introducing a number of new roles and making changes to our branch teams so our customers can see us how and when they want to.”

The redundancies are not expected to affect the most junior employees, and in some situations, staff will be offered voluntary redundancy.

The group, which owns Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, said just 8% of its customers choose to visit high street branches as the sole way to manage their money.

More than 21 million customers use online or mobile banking.

But it's not all bad news with the banking giants also revealing it would also be creating around 830 new roles as part of the strategy.

So in total, the bank estimated there to be a net reduction of 769 jobs.

Lloyds Banking Group branches closing in 2024

The news of the 1600 jobs cuts comes after Lloyds Banking Group gets set to close a number of branches across the UK in 2024.

The closures will consist of Halifax, Lloyds and Bank of Scotland branches all over the UK.

The Lloyds Banking Group branches closing in 2024 are:

Halifax

178/180 High Street, Gosforth, England - 08/01/2024

374 Harrogate Road, Leeds, England - 09/01/2024

56/57 High Street, Stourbridge, England - 10/01/2024

52 - 54 Union Street, Aberdeen, Scotland - 11/01/2024

7 Station Plaza, Ilkley, England - 15/01/2024

4 Central Arcade, Cleckheaton, England - 31/01/2024

35-41 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Scotland - 05/02/2024

43/45 Sheep Street, Bicester, England - 07/02/2024

13 Market Jew Street, Penzance, England - 20/02/2024

131-133 Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland - 26/02/2024

82 High Street, Lymington, England - 11/03/2024

29/33 Chestergate, Macclesfield, England - 11/03/2024

99 High Street, Barnet, England - 12/03/2024

248/250 High Street, Orpington, England - 12/03/2024

1 Church Street, Dereham, England - 14/03/2024

11/12 High Street, Stamford, England - 14/03/2024

91 Holton Road, Barry, Wales - 18/03/2024

8/10 High Street, Dartford, England - 18/03/2024

41/42 Middlegate, Penrith, England - 19/03/2024

12A Market Place, Diss, England - 20/03/2024

3/5 Kirkgate, Otley, England, - 26/03/2024

32 John Street, Porthcawl, Wales - 26/03/2024

58 Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe, England - 27/03/2024

Prescot Shopping Centre, Prescot, England - 08/04/2024

7/7A Market Place, Thorne, Doncaster, England - 08/04/2024

44 Greengate Street, Stafford, England - 08/04/2024

40/41 King Street, Whitehaven, England - 09/04/2024

2 Market Place, Ossett, England - 09/04/2024

58-62 High Street, Barkingside, England - 15/04/2024

17 Windsor Court, Morley, England - 16/04/2024

1 High Street, Daventry, England - 17/04/2024

149/151 Mortimer Street, Herne Bay, England - 17/04/2024

165 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England - 18/04/2024

25 Bridge Street, Spalding, England - 18/04/2024

2170 Coventry Road, Sheldon, England - 22/04/2024

17 Fore Street, Bridgwater, England- 23/04/2024

73A Station Road, New Milton, England - 23/04/2024

226 Heathway, Dagenham, England - 15/05/2024

33 Main Street , Larne, Northern Ireland - 29/05/2024

25 Fore Street Bodmin, England - 20/06/2024

84 Commercial Street, Batley, England - 24/06/2024

17/17A Town Centre, Hatfield, England - 25/06/2024

49/51 High Street, Normanton, England - 08/07/2024

66 High Street, Sidcup, England - 11/07/2024

25 The Square, Hessle, England - 15/08/2024

122 - 126 High Street, Uckfield, England - 18/09/2024

54/56 High Street, Hailsham, England - 19/09/2024

Lloyds Banking Group owns Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland. (Image: PA)

Lloyds

453 Wilmslow Road, Withington, England, M20 4AN - 08/01/2024

11/12 The Shopping Village, Gateshead, England, NE11 0EN - 09/01/2024

612-614 Wolseley Road, Plymouth, England, PL5 1TE - 10/01/2024

22 Grover Walk, Corringham, England, SS17 7LY - 15/01/2024

Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, England, BS48 1RD - 01/02/2024

13-14 High Street, Cradley Heath, England, B64 5HP - 08/02/2024

9 Boverton Road, Llantwit Major, Wales, CF61 1XZ - 08/02/2024

308-312 Chiswick High Road, London, England, W4 1NS - 19/02/2024

22 King Street, Stretford, England, M32 8AD - 12/03/2024

39 Chester Road West, Shotton, Wales, CH5 1BY - 13/03/2024

82-84 High Street, Ruislip, England, HA4 7AB - 13/03/2024

5-6 King Street, Penrith, England, CA11 7AP - 19/03/2024

3 Market Hill, Diss, England, IP22 4JZ - 20/03/2024

1 Walm Lane Willesden Green, England, NW2 5SN - 21/03/2024

26 Bridge Street, Downham Market, England, PE38 9DH - 25/03/2024

102-104 Market Street, Shirebrook, England, NG20 8AD - 25/03/2024

27 Fore Street Wellington, England, TA21 8AF - 25/03/2024

30 Market Place, Brackley, England, NN13 7BA - 26/03/2024

39 High Street Sidmouth, England, EX10 8LQ - 26/03/2024

49 John Street Porthcawl, Wales, CF36 3AS - 27/03/2024

185 Queen Street, Withernsea, England, HU19 2JR - 27/03/2024

5 Market Place, Selby, England, YO8 4NT - 03/04/2024

12 High Street Newtown, Wales, SY16 2NX - 03/04/2024

129-131 High Street, Rochester, England, ME2 4TW - 04/04/2024

110-112 High Street, Putney, England, SW15 1RG - 04/04/2024

Union Street, Ulverston, England, LA12 7HR - 09/04/2024

71-73 High Street, Stone, England, ST15 8AG - 10/04/2024

67 Fore Street Saltash, England, PL12 6AJ - 10/04/2024

34 Station Road, West Drayton, England, UB7 7BZ - 11/04/2024

4 Market Square, Dover, England, CT16 1ND - 11/04/2024

19-20 Wellington Street, Teignmouth, England, TQ14 8HW - 15/04/2024

16 Main Street, Mexborough, England, S64 9DW - 22/04/2024

15-17 Pool Street, Caernarfon, Wales, LL55 2AD - 30/04/2024

35 Bradford Road, Brighouse, England, HD6 1RW - 28/05/2024

2-4 High Street, March, England, PE15 9JE - 28/05/2024

38 Chapel Lane, Formby, England, L37 4DR - 28/05/2024

21 Broad Street, Pershore, England, WR10 1BD - 28/05/2024

18 Market Place, North Walsham, England, NR28 9BP - 29/05/2024

The Cross, Royston, England, SG8 7BL - 17/06/2024

1 Marlborough, Seaham, England, SR7 7SD - 19/06/2024

Fore Street, Bodmin, England, PL31 2HP - 20/06/2024

75 Commercial Street Batley, England, WF17 5EQ - 24/06/2024

8 High Street, Haverhill, England, CB9 8BA - 25/06/2024

33 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Wales, CF40 1AL - 04/07/2024

30 High Street Crediton, England, EX17 3AH - 04/07/2024

99 Newland Street, Witham, England, CM8 1AQ - 10/07/2024

60 Sidcup High Street Sidcup, England, DA14 6EJ - 11/07/2024

11-13 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, England, TN40 1AH - 16/09/2024

36-38 Church Road, Burgess Hill, England, RH15 9AH - 17/09/2024

Market Street, Hailsham, England, BN27 2AE - 19/09/2024

High Street, Portishead, England, BS20 6BJ - 09/09/2024

3 King Street, Saffron Walden, England, CB10 1HF - 16/09/2024

5/6 Market Place, Hertford, England, SG14 1DF - 17/09/2024

180 High Street, Uckfield, England, TN22 1AX - 18/09/2024

73 High Street, Burnham-on-Sea, England, TA8 1NP - 13/11/2024

257 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, England, NE26 2SY - 13/11/2024

300 Ashley Road, Poole, England, BH14 9DE - 13/11/2024

37 Market Place, Warminster, England, BA12 9BD - 14/11/2024

21 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DG - 14/11/2024

3 Upper Brook Street, Rugeley, England, WS15 2DP - 14/11/2024

Bank of Scotland

816 Govan Road, Govan, Scotland - 09/01/2024

Brodick, Isle of Arran, Scotland - 31/01/2024

42 Stuart Street, Millport, Scotland - 20/02/2024

Main Street, Tarbert, Isle Of Harris, Scotland - 22/02/2024

Lochmaddy, Isle Of North Uist, Scotland - 26/02/2024

174 Byres Road, Glasgow, Scotland - 21/03/2024

Harbour Street, Tarbert, Scotland - 29/04/2024

Shore Street, Bowmore, Scotland - 08/05/2024

40 High Street Jedburgh, Scotland - 20/05/2024

17 Dalrymple Street, Girvan, Scotland - 20/05/2024

95 High Street, Dunbar, Scotland - 21/05/2024

Main Road, Aviemore, Scotland - 21/05/2024

The Cross, Cupar, Scotland - 29/05/2024

43/45 Townhead Street, Cumnock, Scotland - 29/05/2024

1 Galvelmore Street, Crieff, Scotland - 29/05/2024

Shore Road, Kilcreggan, Scotland - 15/08/2024

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman, revealing the closures, said: “The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years, and we now offer a wide range of options for their everyday banking needs."

“This includes our mobile app, online and over the phone.

“Customers can also bank with us through the Post Office, in a Banking Hub, or by speaking to a Community Banker.”