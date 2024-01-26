Lloyds Banking Group has revealed it is cutting around 1600 jobs across the UK.
The announcement comes as the UK high street bank looks to overhaul its services as more customers use online banking.
A Lloyds spokeswoman said: “As more customers choose to manage their day-to-day banking online, it’s important our people are available when it matters most.
“We’re introducing a number of new roles and making changes to our branch teams so our customers can see us how and when they want to.”
The redundancies are not expected to affect the most junior employees, and in some situations, staff will be offered voluntary redundancy.
The group, which owns Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, said just 8% of its customers choose to visit high street branches as the sole way to manage their money.
More than 21 million customers use online or mobile banking.
But it's not all bad news with the banking giants also revealing it would also be creating around 830 new roles as part of the strategy.
So in total, the bank estimated there to be a net reduction of 769 jobs.
Lloyds Banking Group branches closing in 2024
The news of the 1600 jobs cuts comes after Lloyds Banking Group gets set to close a number of branches across the UK in 2024.
The closures will consist of Halifax, Lloyds and Bank of Scotland branches all over the UK.
The Lloyds Banking Group branches closing in 2024 are:
Halifax
- 178/180 High Street, Gosforth, England - 08/01/2024
- 374 Harrogate Road, Leeds, England - 09/01/2024
- 56/57 High Street, Stourbridge, England - 10/01/2024
- 52 - 54 Union Street, Aberdeen, Scotland - 11/01/2024
- 7 Station Plaza, Ilkley, England - 15/01/2024
- 4 Central Arcade, Cleckheaton, England - 31/01/2024
- 35-41 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Scotland - 05/02/2024
- 43/45 Sheep Street, Bicester, England - 07/02/2024
- 13 Market Jew Street, Penzance, England - 20/02/2024
- 131-133 Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland - 26/02/2024
- 82 High Street, Lymington, England - 11/03/2024
- 29/33 Chestergate, Macclesfield, England - 11/03/2024
- 99 High Street, Barnet, England - 12/03/2024
- 248/250 High Street, Orpington, England - 12/03/2024
- 1 Church Street, Dereham, England - 14/03/2024
- 11/12 High Street, Stamford, England - 14/03/2024
- 91 Holton Road, Barry, Wales - 18/03/2024
- 8/10 High Street, Dartford, England - 18/03/2024
- 41/42 Middlegate, Penrith, England - 19/03/2024
- 12A Market Place, Diss, England - 20/03/2024
- 3/5 Kirkgate, Otley, England, - 26/03/2024
- 32 John Street, Porthcawl, Wales - 26/03/2024
- 58 Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe, England - 27/03/2024
- Prescot Shopping Centre, Prescot, England - 08/04/2024
- 7/7A Market Place, Thorne, Doncaster, England - 08/04/2024
- 44 Greengate Street, Stafford, England - 08/04/2024
- 40/41 King Street, Whitehaven, England - 09/04/2024
- 2 Market Place, Ossett, England - 09/04/2024
- 58-62 High Street, Barkingside, England - 15/04/2024
- 17 Windsor Court, Morley, England - 16/04/2024
- 1 High Street, Daventry, England - 17/04/2024
- 149/151 Mortimer Street, Herne Bay, England - 17/04/2024
- 165 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England - 18/04/2024
- 25 Bridge Street, Spalding, England - 18/04/2024
- 2170 Coventry Road, Sheldon, England - 22/04/2024
- 17 Fore Street, Bridgwater, England- 23/04/2024
- 73A Station Road, New Milton, England - 23/04/2024
- 226 Heathway, Dagenham, England - 15/05/2024
- 33 Main Street , Larne, Northern Ireland - 29/05/2024
- 25 Fore Street Bodmin, England - 20/06/2024
- 84 Commercial Street, Batley, England - 24/06/2024
- 17/17A Town Centre, Hatfield, England - 25/06/2024
- 49/51 High Street, Normanton, England - 08/07/2024
- 66 High Street, Sidcup, England - 11/07/2024
- 25 The Square, Hessle, England - 15/08/2024
- 122 - 126 High Street, Uckfield, England - 18/09/2024
- 54/56 High Street, Hailsham, England - 19/09/2024
Lloyds
- 453 Wilmslow Road, Withington, England, M20 4AN - 08/01/2024
- 11/12 The Shopping Village, Gateshead, England, NE11 0EN - 09/01/2024
- 612-614 Wolseley Road, Plymouth, England, PL5 1TE - 10/01/2024
- 22 Grover Walk, Corringham, England, SS17 7LY - 15/01/2024
- Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, England, BS48 1RD - 01/02/2024
- 13-14 High Street, Cradley Heath, England, B64 5HP - 08/02/2024
- 9 Boverton Road, Llantwit Major, Wales, CF61 1XZ - 08/02/2024
- 308-312 Chiswick High Road, London, England, W4 1NS - 19/02/2024
- 22 King Street, Stretford, England, M32 8AD - 12/03/2024
- 39 Chester Road West, Shotton, Wales, CH5 1BY - 13/03/2024
- 82-84 High Street, Ruislip, England, HA4 7AB - 13/03/2024
- 5-6 King Street, Penrith, England, CA11 7AP - 19/03/2024
- 3 Market Hill, Diss, England, IP22 4JZ - 20/03/2024
- 1 Walm Lane Willesden Green, England, NW2 5SN - 21/03/2024
- 26 Bridge Street, Downham Market, England, PE38 9DH - 25/03/2024
- 102-104 Market Street, Shirebrook, England, NG20 8AD - 25/03/2024
- 27 Fore Street Wellington, England, TA21 8AF - 25/03/2024
- 30 Market Place, Brackley, England, NN13 7BA - 26/03/2024
- 39 High Street Sidmouth, England, EX10 8LQ - 26/03/2024
- 49 John Street Porthcawl, Wales, CF36 3AS - 27/03/2024
- 185 Queen Street, Withernsea, England, HU19 2JR - 27/03/2024
- 5 Market Place, Selby, England, YO8 4NT - 03/04/2024
- 12 High Street Newtown, Wales, SY16 2NX - 03/04/2024
- 129-131 High Street, Rochester, England, ME2 4TW - 04/04/2024
- 110-112 High Street, Putney, England, SW15 1RG - 04/04/2024
- Union Street, Ulverston, England, LA12 7HR - 09/04/2024
- 71-73 High Street, Stone, England, ST15 8AG - 10/04/2024
- 67 Fore Street Saltash, England, PL12 6AJ - 10/04/2024
- 34 Station Road, West Drayton, England, UB7 7BZ - 11/04/2024
- 4 Market Square, Dover, England, CT16 1ND - 11/04/2024
- 19-20 Wellington Street, Teignmouth, England, TQ14 8HW - 15/04/2024
- 16 Main Street, Mexborough, England, S64 9DW - 22/04/2024
- 15-17 Pool Street, Caernarfon, Wales, LL55 2AD - 30/04/2024
- 35 Bradford Road, Brighouse, England, HD6 1RW - 28/05/2024
- 2-4 High Street, March, England, PE15 9JE - 28/05/2024
- 38 Chapel Lane, Formby, England, L37 4DR - 28/05/2024
- 21 Broad Street, Pershore, England, WR10 1BD - 28/05/2024
- 18 Market Place, North Walsham, England, NR28 9BP - 29/05/2024
- The Cross, Royston, England, SG8 7BL - 17/06/2024
- 1 Marlborough, Seaham, England, SR7 7SD - 19/06/2024
- Fore Street, Bodmin, England, PL31 2HP - 20/06/2024
- 75 Commercial Street Batley, England, WF17 5EQ - 24/06/2024
- 8 High Street, Haverhill, England, CB9 8BA - 25/06/2024
- 33 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Wales, CF40 1AL - 04/07/2024
- 30 High Street Crediton, England, EX17 3AH - 04/07/2024
- 99 Newland Street, Witham, England, CM8 1AQ - 10/07/2024
- 60 Sidcup High Street Sidcup, England, DA14 6EJ - 11/07/2024
- 11-13 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, England, TN40 1AH - 16/09/2024
- 36-38 Church Road, Burgess Hill, England, RH15 9AH - 17/09/2024
- Market Street, Hailsham, England, BN27 2AE - 19/09/2024
- High Street, Portishead, England, BS20 6BJ - 09/09/2024
- 3 King Street, Saffron Walden, England, CB10 1HF - 16/09/2024
- 5/6 Market Place, Hertford, England, SG14 1DF - 17/09/2024
- 180 High Street, Uckfield, England, TN22 1AX - 18/09/2024
- 73 High Street, Burnham-on-Sea, England, TA8 1NP - 13/11/2024
- 257 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, England, NE26 2SY - 13/11/2024
- 300 Ashley Road, Poole, England, BH14 9DE - 13/11/2024
- 37 Market Place, Warminster, England, BA12 9BD - 14/11/2024
- 21 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DG - 14/11/2024
- 3 Upper Brook Street, Rugeley, England, WS15 2DP - 14/11/2024
Bank of Scotland
- 816 Govan Road, Govan, Scotland - 09/01/2024
- Brodick, Isle of Arran, Scotland - 31/01/2024
- 42 Stuart Street, Millport, Scotland - 20/02/2024
- Main Street, Tarbert, Isle Of Harris, Scotland - 22/02/2024
- Lochmaddy, Isle Of North Uist, Scotland - 26/02/2024
- 174 Byres Road, Glasgow, Scotland - 21/03/2024
- Harbour Street, Tarbert, Scotland - 29/04/2024
- Shore Street, Bowmore, Scotland - 08/05/2024
- 40 High Street Jedburgh, Scotland - 20/05/2024
- 17 Dalrymple Street, Girvan, Scotland - 20/05/2024
- 95 High Street, Dunbar, Scotland - 21/05/2024
- Main Road, Aviemore, Scotland - 21/05/2024
- The Cross, Cupar, Scotland - 29/05/2024
- 43/45 Townhead Street, Cumnock, Scotland - 29/05/2024
- 1 Galvelmore Street, Crieff, Scotland - 29/05/2024
- Shore Road, Kilcreggan, Scotland - 15/08/2024
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman, revealing the closures, said: “The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years, and we now offer a wide range of options for their everyday banking needs."
“This includes our mobile app, online and over the phone.
“Customers can also bank with us through the Post Office, in a Banking Hub, or by speaking to a Community Banker.”
