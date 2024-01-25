Gwent Police are growing concerned for the welfare of David Holman, who has been missing from Croesyceiliog in Monmouthshire since late yesterday.

Mr Holman, 54, was last seen around 11.30pm on Wednesday near Tre Herbert Road, Croesyceiliog, Monmouthshire.

He was seen wearing a blue hoodie and purple shorts, and is described as 5 ft 11 with black and brown hair.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2400028325."

David is also encouraged to get in touch with police.