But then, this isn't every property. Cambrian House, set in the Kensington Place Conservation area on St Johns Road, is a Grade II listed city manor from the Victorian era.

Originally built for Cambrian Foundry creator Thomas Spittle in 1854, the home still has its original owners initials embossed above the entrance and on the iron bars in the veranda.

Mr Spittle created the Foundry on a site known as Spittlespoint, and his work remains a big part of Newport's history.

The property, which was given Grade II status in 1980, "oozes luxury, with fascinating design and vibrant colours", including a hidden ballroom and wine cellar, encouraging people to dance the night away.

The beautiful entrance hall bathed in natural light as you enter the property (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove)One of the biggest selling points of the house is the veranda, accessed by the bay-front windows which bathe the gorgeous lounge and dining room at the front of the house "in natural light".

The veranda provides a place to relax with amazing views (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove)

The veranda provides a great place for relaxation or al-fresco dining, and is joined on the ground floor by a kitchen, adjacent pantry, large multi-functional family room, games room and the wine cellar.

The mysterious wine cellar (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove)

The ballroom, found on the first floor, is described as "elegant in design", could be used as an additional bedroom if required, along with the connecting study, to make four bedrooms on this floor, where the master suite is found.

The elegant ballroom, ready to play host at the social event of the year (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove)The remaining four bedrooms are all on the second floor, serviced by the second family bathroom a single en-suite.

Nestled at the top of the house, in the tower, is a "stunning sun room", providing gorgeous views of Newport and the surrounding areas.

The sun room at the top of the tower, overlooking gorgeous views (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove)The surprises don't end there, with a large cellar, laundry room, boiler room, and expansive storage space.

Previously under the ownership of Cadw, who had listed it as a hotel, and St David's Foundation Hospice Care, the expansive car parking available is sure to come in handy for those social events that are sure to a major hit.

One of the family bathrooms and spacious double bedrooms (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove)

Now returned to its former glory as a family home, with "beautifully spacious" bedrooms" and a unique blend of character, charm and history, this eight-bedroom property is being marketed at £1m by Number One Real Estate.

