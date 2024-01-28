GWENT Police officers have seized drugs in a warrant carried out in Caerphilly on Thursday afternoon.
During a patrol in Caerphilly, officers executed a drug warrant, and were able to recover Class A and Class B drugs.
Two people have been arrested as part of the warrant, with a full investigation into the drugs ongoing.
The incident took place at 3.30pm on Thursday.
