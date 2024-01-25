Detectives would like to speak to Mohamoud Abdi, who is also known as Hozay, over an alleged stabbing in the Grangetown area of Cardiff on July 3, 2022.

Crimestoppers are offering up to £20,000 for information given to them “exclusively and anonymously”.

Abdi, who lived in Cardiff, is thought to have fled the area to avoid arrest.

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: "The public are advised not to approach him, but if they have seen him or know where he is hiding, to contact our charity.

"We are independent from the police and we guarantee everyone stays completely anonymous.

"In an emergency, always dial 999."

If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts, you can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling them on 0800 555 111.