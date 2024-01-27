The work funded by Monmouth Town Council has created a new section of the cemetery that was previously inaccessible. This area has now been cleared so that preparations for burials can be carried out. The improvements will also enable burials to take place at the bottom of the bank.

Since 2010, burials in new grave plots have not been available at Monmouth Cemetery due to the unsuitable final area caused by a high water table, which led to the partial closure of the cemetery.

Work has been ongoing since 2017 with the County and Town Councils to allow locals to bury their loved ones in the area.

Cllr Ben Callard, Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Resources, stated: "We understand how difficult it can be for families and friends when they lose a loved one and it is important that we provide all the necessary support. By opening up this new area of the cemetery, the local community can lay their loved ones to rest in their own area."

Former Mayor of Monmouth and member of the Cemetery Working Group, Terry Christopher thanked everyone involved in the reopening for their hard work in enabling it to happen.

He stated: "I am very pleased to know that the MCC/MTC have arrived at an arrangement to re-open the Monmouth Cemetery. Now the people of Monmouth have the option to bury their loved ones in their town. I would like to thank not only the officers of the MCC AND MTC , but also all those present and former councillors who have worked since 2017 to achieve this."

To find out more about Cemeteries and burials, please visit: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/services/the-register-office/deaths-and-cemeteries/cemeteries-and-burials/