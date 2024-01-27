MEGAN NIGHTINGALE, 26, of Orb Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN HOLLAND, 22, of Corporation Road, Newport was banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Main Road, Portskewett on New Year’s Eve.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

AARON POWELL, 33, of Mill Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Bridge Street, Newbridge on August 25, 2023.

He was fined £120.

CHARLES ALEC REGAN, 21, of Dan Y Graig Road, Risca must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM BINGHAM, 28, of Collingwood Crescent, Newport must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JOSEPH JAMES MEEHAN, 33, of Hafodarthen Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALAN THOMAS, 54, of Somerton Park, Newport must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

​OMAR BOGLE, 30, of Usk Way, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on June 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LENN DUNN, 61, of Tir Berllan, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CORISHA FURBER, 49, of The Railway Junction, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £232 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

VICTORIA LEWIS, 34, of Aberthaw Road, Newport must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA RAY, 48, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID JOHN ROBINS, 41, of Victoria Way, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Magor on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MELANIE WIGMORE, aged 45, Monmouth Castle Drive, Newport must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.