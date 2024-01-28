HAYLEY BOWYER, 29, of Broad Mead Park, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

CRAIG BRAY, 26, of Skinner Street, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft after stealing perfume, hair straighteners and body wash worth £242.98 from Boots between January 10 and January 12.

He will have to pay a £154 following his release from prison.

MAX JOHNSON SPITTLEHOUSE, 24, of Castle Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £456 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

KATIE STRONG, 29, of Monmouth Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RISHMEA GULWELL, 38, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to assault by beating on September 26, 2023.

JORDAN LEE WETHERALL, 30, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE RALPH WILLIAMS, 33, of Durham Road, Newport was banned from driving for 24 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTONY SHARP, 33, of Courtney Street, Newport must pay £547 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Caerwent on June 24, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MARTYN BENNETT, 62, of Broome Path, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN FOSTER, 36, of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A472 in Maesycwmmer on May 18, 2023.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARCUS LAMAR ARTHUR, 28, of Potter Street, Newport must pay £126 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEITH KILGOUR, 43, of Chepstow Castle Green, Newport must pay £280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.