GREG MANNING, 24, of Cromwell Road, Pontymister, Risca was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to sending a threatening Snapchat message on June 13, 2023.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of two-year restraining order not to contact his victim and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW DAVID JONES, 43, of Glasllwch View, Newport must pay £735 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

AMY ELEANOR TAMPLIN, 33, of Cold Bay Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

GARETH MERRYFIELD, 37, of Commercial Close, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £735 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a window on July 9, 2022.

STEVEN STUART DAINTY, 49, of Caerphilly Road, Newport must pay £822 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TYLER YOUNG, 31, of The Turnstiles, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHAUN NICHOLSON, 39, of Gaer Vale, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM MICHAEL GALLIVAN, 28, of Moriah Mews, Risca must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAHIL SHAKEB RAIS, 29, of Pennard Close, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ANTON MATHIAS, 44, of Swallow Drive, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DEBORAH ELIZABETH SMITH, 63, of Jenkins Street, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTYN GRAHAM RICH, 50, of Draethen, Caerphilly must pay £659 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LAURA HAYWARD, 38, of Woodside, Duffryn, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LISA MARIE HOOPER, 58, of Schooner Circle, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.