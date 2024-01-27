A MAN has appeared in court charged with arson.
John Taak, 41, of Church Road, Newport is accused of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered in the city on December 20 last year.
No plea was entered after he appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody.
Taak is due back in court on January 31.
