Newport County is preparing to face the Red Devils in a sold-out clash this Sunday, January 28, with some roads closed to vehicles to host the event.

Temporary Road closures will be in place for Grafton Place, Rodney Parade and St Vincent Road between 10am and 7pm with restricted access to residents and authorised stadium access only.

Grafton Road will be closed at the Junction of Corporation Road, while Rodney Road will be closed at its junction with Grafton Road.

Residents and authorised stadium access will be allowed access between 10 am and 3.30 pm, before a complete road closure between 3.30 pm and 4.45 pm. This closure is on safety grounds to allow supporters access to the stadium.

Residents' access will reopen between 4.45 pm and 6.15 pm while the complete closure will then be implemented once again between 6.15 pm and 7:00 pm.

Meanwhile, there is no car parking available at Rodney Parade. For Car Parking please follow the directions for the City Centre. There are car parks at both Friars Walks and Kingsway, which are a short walk across the Millenium River Bridge.

Here is a timetable for Sunday’s match:

10am: Road Closures (Grafton Place and Rodney Road) in Place

1pm: Fan Zone at Rodney Parade opens to ticket holders only

2pm: Hospitality Access opens

2:30pm: All Home Gares open

4:30pm: Kick Off

7pm: End of Road Closures