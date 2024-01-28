Adam Leighton, a ‘born fighter’ and known by the nickname ‘Short Spice,’ died just before Christmas on December 23, 2023.

The 33-year-old and father to Sienna had freeman Sheldon syndrome and respiratory difficulties.

Adam was not expected to reach adulthood but defied his prognosis coming off oxygen aged 13 leaving doctors ‘gobsmacked.’

Adam Leighton died on December 23, 2023 aged 33 (Image: Emma Leighton)

Adams sister Emma Leighton said the void the family have been left with is ‘immense’ and they ‘will always remember him.’

Ms Leighton said: “Adam passed away on December 23.

“He collapsed on the path near his house, his body was weak and unfortunately by the time he was found his heart give up. Adam had been going through a particularly stressful and devastating period.

“He was a daddy to Sienna and a doting stepfather to Lexi bringing her up as his own.

“He was a wicked boy and had us all wrapped around his little finger, including the professionals that supported him with his illness.

“Ty Hafan children's hospice was a vital part of Adams childhood the staff were amazing and had a magical bond with Adam, they were all drawn to his charm. The work and support they provided for Adam and his family will never be forgotten.

Adam with his daughter Sienna (Image: Emma Leighton)

“Adam was not expected to reach adulthood but defied his prognosis and started getting stronger and stronger, he come off oxygen at the age of 13, and doctors were gobsmacked.

“He had a determined nature and never let his disability defy him.”

The father of one had a talent in playing pool and even represented Wales in tournaments, news of Adam’s death has rocked the pool and snooker community ‘to its core.’

Touchingly an annual pool tournament has been set in Adam’s memory, all funds raised will go to Adams daughter, Sienna, when she is older.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Adams funeral which is due to take place on January 29.

Ms Leighton said: “He was a big Liverpool fan and had the honour of being a mascot for them when he was 8.

Adam was a mascot for Liverpool when he was 8 (Image: Emma Leighton)

“Adam had a keen interest in pool and had an amazing talent, he represented county and Wales and through this grew a following of wonderful friends. These friends will remain friends of the family and have been nothing short of amazing.

“Adam was a fantastic son, brother uncle and daddy, and the void left is immense.

“We will always remember him, and through his amazing friends, an annual pool tournament has been set in his memory. The funds raised will go into a trust for Sienna when she is an adult.

“We are expecting a big gathering to celebrate his life on Monday.”

Speaking in tribute, family friend, Robert Morgan said: “We’ve all lost a friend.

“Every pub I go into we’re talking about Adam. We all miss him.”

You can view the GoFundMe page here.