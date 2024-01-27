The stadium will open a fan zone for ticket holders of the sold-out clash against Manchester United.

The fan zone opens at 1pm with 9,000 fans expected to attend the fourth round FA Cup clash against the Red Devils.

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, has issued the following statement on the importance of the match against Manchester United.

She said: “Sunday promises to be another fantastic occasion, both for Newport County and the city, as we host one of football's most famous clubs. Days like these are what we all dream of our club having, and over the last six years, we’ve certainly had our share of them.

“Newport County has a great track record of hosting Premier League clubs including Spurs, Leicester and of course, Man City. Once again, the club’s success on the field has put Newport in the global spotlight.

“I’m sure Graham Coughlan and his team are relishing the prospect of taking on Premier League opposition once more, and given the form we’re in now, I am hoping we can pull another upset out of the bag! UTC!”

Newport County announced that ticket checks will be in operation inside the fan zone, and all bars inside Rodney Parade are completely cashless. The stadium bars will accept all major debit and credit cards.

Designated smoking areas will also be in place, with stewards able to point fans to the nearest smoking area. Supporters are not allowed to exit and re-enter the stadium for any reason.