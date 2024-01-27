Robin Birt, 56, got the most out of the clear winter skies last week with this image of a barren Welsh landscape backlit by the Milky Way.

“It was minus three degrees, but well below minus five with wind chill,” he said. “My camera batteries were running low from the cold but I managed this shot and a few more of the landscape and stars.

“It was freezing, but well worth it.”

Mr Birt says his camera batteries were suffering from the freezing cold (Image: Robin Birt)

Mr Birt, from Blaenavon, took the picture with a wide-angle lens and 25-second exposure then merged the Milky Way background to produce the final image, which he shared on the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

“Where I live, near the Beacons, we have dramatic scenery and dark skies – ideal for photography.

“The Blorenge is great. It has magical views to the Usk Valley and towards the Bristol Channel. There’s also plenty of wildlife up there for all to enjoy, like buzzards and red kites."

The former biotech worker says it took years of practice to produce such an image – but there is a way beginner photographers can turbo-charge their progress to achieve the same results.

He joined a local camera club in 2012 and recommends doing the same for anyone who wants to boost their experience in the photography field.

Mr Birt braved freezing temperatures at Blorenge Mountain last week (Image: Robin Birt)

“You can buy used equipment from a good photo store and save your pounds. It’s a good way to get started. As you progress, you can change your gear.

“It’s an enjoyable past time, but to really capture a night shot it’s best to join a photography club or read a book. It took me a while to capture a shot like that.

“A camera club is one of the best ways you can learn.”

Mr Birt’s aims to capture a top-quality picture of the Northern Lights from the Beacons, which he says will require a dark sky and no light pollution.