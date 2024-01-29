Kieran Parsons, 25, from Newport was involved in the supply of the class A drugs for more than three years.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply heroin and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The offences took place in Newport between May 13, 2020 and August 9, 2023, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Parsons, of Ben Jonson Way, was sent to prison for 30 months.