- The police are at the scene of a crash on Cardiff Road, Newport which involved two vehicles.
- Newport Bus services 30, 36, and 35 are diverting via the M4.
- Two lanes are also currently closed on the M4 due to stalled vehicle at J28, Tredegar Park.
