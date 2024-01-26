Live

Crash on Cardiff Road, Newport as two lanes closed on M4

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The police are at the scene of a crash on Cardiff Road, Newport which involved two vehicles.
  • Newport Bus services 30, 36, and 35 are diverting via the M4.
  • Two lanes are also currently closed on the M4 due to stalled vehicle at J28, Tredegar Park.

