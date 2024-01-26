Live

Crash on Tredegar Park Roundabout, Newport forcing diversions

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A crash has taken place on Tredegar Park Roundabout.
  • Newport Bus services 30, 36, and 35 are diverting via the M4.
  • There is slow traffic in the area and people are advised to find alternative routes.

