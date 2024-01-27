A MAN could be facing an immediate prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to being involved in trafficking cocaine.
At Newport Crown Court, Matthew Denyer, 21, from Tredegar admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug in 2023.
Jeffrey Jones representing him asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared because of the defendant’s young age and lack of any previous convictions.
His barrister added: "He was working for someone else."
Denyer, of Ffordd Aneurin Bevan, is due to be sentenced on February 20.
He was remanded in custody.
Nuhu Gobir appeared for the prosecution.
