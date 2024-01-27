At Newport Crown Court, Matthew Denyer, 21, from Tredegar admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug in 2023.

Jeffrey Jones representing him asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared because of the defendant’s young age and lack of any previous convictions.

His barrister added: "He was working for someone else."

Denyer, of Ffordd Aneurin Bevan, is due to be sentenced on February 20.

MORE NEWS: Burglar warned victim: ‘Call the police and I’ll batter you’

He was remanded in custody.

Nuhu Gobir appeared for the prosecution.