Declan Gunter, 28, and Gareth Williams, 30, were arrested after police raided their homes in Derwent Court, a cul-de-sac in the Bettws area of Newport.

Laurence Jones, prosecuting, said officers found 79 pink and white ecstasy tablets and 22.3g of cannabis with a combined potential street value of £1,050.

They also came across “high value goods” which included trainers, clothes, jewellery and gift sets.

Gunter had more than £2,600 in cash while Williams had £1,249.

Declan Gunter

Mobile phones were seized which contained drug-related messages that included text bombs to customers.

“This was a joint enterprise in which they were both involved in the supply of ecstasy and cannabis,” Mr Jones told Newport Crown Court.

Gunter pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Gareth Williams

Williams admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of ecstasy with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The offences were committed between October 27, 2023 and November 10, 2023.

Gunter has previous convictions which include being in breach of an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO), theft and possession of cannabis.

Williams had one previous conviction for possession of an offensive weapon.

Gunter was represented by Byron Broadstock and Williams by Stuart John.

Both their lawyers asked the court to take into account their client’s guilty pleas and the fact that the defendants became involved in the drugs trade after running up debts from their own habit.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, said their offending was so serious that only custodial sentences were justified.

Gunter and Williams were each jailed for 33 months and told they would be released back into the community at the halfway stage of those sentences.

The defendants are due to face a proceedings of crime hearing on April 18.