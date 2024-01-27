Some city pubs will have restrictions in place for either home or away fans before the match with the game being shown on live on BBC One.

However, four pubs say that they will welcome both Newport County and Manchester United fans.

Tomos Young, manager of the Pen and Wig, told the South Wales Argus that he will welcome both County and United fans to his pub whether they have tickets to the game or not.

Tom, head chef Tasha and Assistant manager Gareth will be allowing both fans at the Pen and Wig (Image: Supplied)He said: “We don’t segregate fans, anyone is welcome. We had some Eastleigh and Wrexham fans and County fans in here the past few weeks.

“As we are up the hill, we are away from the other pubs in the city centre and if any fans, whether home or away, caused trouble we would treat them the same as we do anyone else.”

Two pubs in the city centre will be restricted to home fans only, both the Mercure Hotel and Potters will allow Newport County fans only, with the manager of the Potters on the door to accommodate this.

Windsor Castle is the only pub in the City Centre that will be designated for Manchester United fans only.

WATCH: Match build-up with our reporter and businesses and fans

Tracey Jarvis, a bartender at the Windsor Castle, said: “We are a designated away pub as we don’t allow home and away fans to mix.

“It has always been good, and we have never had any trouble with away fans.”

Tiny Rebel has confirmed that they are offering £1 off-core range of beers to fans with tickets to the match.

Matt Wiseman, manager at Tiny Rebel, said: “We are doing a match day deal on our core range beers where fans with tickets can get a pound off their pint.

“We are allowing everyone in both home and away, whether in a football shirt or not and we have never had trouble as we seem to have some of the nicer fans in here.”

Meanwhile, both McCann's and the Carpenters near Bar Amber are allowing both sets of fans into their pubs.

Amy McCann, manager of McCann's Rock n Roll Bar, said: “We are allowing both in as it's not a derby, we had Manchester City fans in here and it went great.

Amy Mccann manager of Mccans pub will be allowing both Newport County Fans and Manchester United fans in. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)

“Most of them that come in here support both Newport County and Manchester United anyway so there will be no trouble.”

Kieran King, Manager of the Carpenters added: “There are Manchester United fans all around the county, so it will be hard to differentiate between the two anyway as they get on well.”