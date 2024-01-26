Life coaches Ria Gibbs and Rachel Knight set up Reflect and Refocus (R&R) with an aim to support individuals who wish to make positive changes in their life.

Ms Gibbs, mum of two, previously struggled with poor mental health but amazingly transformed her life five years ago, losing five stone and retraining as a personal trainer.

Ria Gibbs and Rachel Knight (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Ms Gibbs said: “My journey started five years ago when I struggled with poor mental health and anxiety and I invested time, energy and commitment to myself to change I lost 8 stone, lost my job.

“I went back to college to retrain at 38 as a personal trainer which helped me heal and grow into a version of myself. I now feel happy so our vision is to share our tools, techniques and ideas of how anything in life is possible with self-belief and encouragement.

"Rachel the other person of R&R is a breath of fresh air positive, happy and speeds joy wherever she goes.

“She was the person who believed in me and allowed me to see myself differently. We have both coached people all our life through work, friends and family and together we want to create a ripple effect in Torfaen.”

The friends have set up a mental health business called Reflect and Refocus (Image: Ria Gibbs)

The 12-week programme will start on February 15 at Blaenavon World Heritage Centre.

Ms Gibbs said: “I firmly believe that everyone has the power to heal and thrive with the right support and tools whilst Rachel aims to create a sanctuary within R&R where individuals can discover and practice self-care techniques that resonate with their unique journeys.

“With R and R, we aspire to foster a community that celebrates individuality, cultivates resilience, and promotes personal growth. Through workshops, therapy sessions, online resources, and more, R&R encourages people to embark on their personal wellbeing journeys, armed with the necessary tools to thrive in life.

“R&R strives to revolutionize the understanding and approach to mental health, empowering individuals to take control of their wellbeing and find solace in their lives.”

R&R's poster (Image: Ria Gibbs)