Grace Mary Kotrzuba was born on January 1, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighting an impressive 10lb 1oz. Her parents are Lucy Perkins and Carl Kotrzuba, of Penpedairheol, Hengoed, and her big brother is Oliver, four.

Vienna-Lue Taylor was born six days early on December 9, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 7oz. She is the first child of Kelsey Johnsey and Louis Taylor, of Newport.

Teagan Mae Townsend was born on January 12, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 2oz. Her parents are Gareth Townsend and Sharon Tapper, of Cwmbran, and her big sisters are Emily, 11, and Sophie, six.

Luca Ellis Gibbons was born on January 8, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10. His parents are Lauren Parry and Ellis Gibbons, of Newport.

Avaya Myla Gallear Mapps was born on January 9, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 12 oz. She is the first child of Kirsten Gallear and Brandon Mapps, of Newport.