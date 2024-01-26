The fire broke out at Eco Recycling, Leeway Industrial Estate at around 7:53am today, January 26 forcing Leeway Court road to be closed.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service used multiple hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and ventilation systems to clear the smoke.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at 07.53 this morning regarding an incident at Eco Recycling, Leeway Industrial Estate.

"Multiple appliances from Newport and Rhondda attended, using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and ventilation systems to clear the smoke.

"STOP message received at 09.33."

At the time Gwent Police warned people to avoid the area as smoke was affecting visibility on the road.

No injuries were reported, according to the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire at premises on Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport, at around 8.05am on Friday 26 January.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to help with traffic management.

"There were no reports of any injuries."

The road reopened at around 12:05pm this afternoon.