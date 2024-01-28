Martyn Bebb, 47, had revved the chainsaw on Plantation Terrace in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly before horrified witnesses called the police.

Newport Crown Court heard that the defendant and his wife have reconciled since the incident and he has “taken steps to address some of his issues”.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said: “There was the threat of violence with a weapon.”

The confrontation, he added, happened at around 9.10am on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Bebb, of Wellington Way, Rhymney pleaded guilty to affray.

He has 10 previous convictions for 20 offences.

The only relevant matter was a public order offence 20 years ago in 2004 for which he was fined in the magistrates’ court.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant accepts he was totally out of order that day and that this was a frightening incident.

“He lost it and he’s ashamed of the way he behaved.

“There was no fuel in the chainsaw and although it was revved and making a noise it didn’t actually fire up and there was no chain.

“It was a threat but it was a hollow one.

“We are now two years after the event.”

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Bebb: “You had an argument with your wife and you went to get a chainsaw out of your car but there was no chain on it.

“You were aggressive and threatening and neighbours called the police.

“It was a foolish thing to do.”

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Bebb will have to pay £480 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.