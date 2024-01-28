If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Evie, one year old, female, French Bulldog. Evie came to us from the pound and was originally from a home. She would be happiest as the only dog in the home where she can have all the attention although she does get on fine with other dogs when out on walks. Evie walks on the lead happily and enjoys investigating all the smells. She can live with older dog savvy children who are respectful of her needs.

Bonnie, four years old, female, Beagle. Bonnie is such a big character and will fill a home completely! She is looking for an active adult-only home which can provide plenty of enrichment and exercise. She will need a home that is experienced with and can manage resource guarding. Bonnie would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Penny, five years old, female, Pekingese cross. Penny is missing an eye but this doesn’t slow her down in the slightest. She is loving being in a home in foster and can’t wait for her forever family to find her. She can live with older dog savvy children who are respectful of her needs. Penny would be best suited in a home where she is an only dog as she gets very overwhelmed by them at the moment.

Finley, seven years old, male, Pug cross – in foster in Middlesex. Finley is totally blind and relies heavily on human and dog company. Finley works out the route of the house really well and lets you know he’s there by giving you little nudges. He loves being a lap dog, listening to his surroundings and snoozing away. Finley will need a home where people are around the majority of the day and a multi-dog household - ideally the more the merrier - including at least one dog that will let Finley snuggle up beside them.

Ghost, two years old, male, Pomeranian cross Husky. Ghost is looking for an active home to explore the world with. He can live with older dog savvy children who are used to dogs that can jump up. Ghost can live with female resident dogs or he can be an only dog. Ghost is looking for a home that can provide plenty of enrichment. Ghost has a micro eye which doesn’t affect him and adds to his cuteness.