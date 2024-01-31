Paul O’Brien was sent to prison for an awful campaign of abuse he committed on two girls in under 13 in the 90s when he was 15 years old. The horrific crimes were committed in South Wales.

At the time, O’Brien, now 48, would facilitate his sexual offending under the guise of play wrestling.

In one harrowing description, he made his victim lie on the bathroom floor while he rubbed his genitals over her.

The victim said she was holding her breath while O’Brien was on top of her for five to ten minutes.

O’Brien, now of Rua General Vasco, Amancil, Lisbon, was convicted by a jury after a five day trial at Newport Crown Court on December 8, 2023.

In harrowing impact statements the victims said they had contemplated suicide.

One victim said: “I feel so ugly and disgusting. I have lost confidence and have low self-esteem.

“Because I felt degraded I did not think I deserved help.

“I have lots of emotions and feel I want to scream to release them.”

The victim went on to describe how she was “silly” contemplating jumping in front of a train and that she couldn’t believe how ignorant O’Brien was not to admit his crimes.

The second victim described the harrowing moment she bumped into O’Brien years later at a funeral.

She said: “My daughter called me while I was at the bar. He commented on her appearance and I started to shake.”

O’Brien was found guilty of two counts of attempting to have unlawful sex with a girl and ten counts of indecent assault.

Because of the historical nature of the crimes, if O’Brien had been caught and convicted at the time he would have served 12 months in a youth detention centre.

The court said there was room to adjust the maximum term of sentence if there was a reason to do so.

Judge C Harrison deemed the impact on the victims was reason to adjust the term.

Judge Harrison went on to say: “Words cannot describe how brave the victims have been to confront you.”

O'Brien was sent down for 12 months (Image: Gwent Police)

O’Brien was sentenced to 12 months in prison for each charge, to run concurrently.

He was also banned from working with children.

He must notify police of all his details for the next 10 years.

O’Brien was also placed under an indefinite restraining order against the victims where he cannot approach, contact or mention them in any way.