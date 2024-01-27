Excitement is growing in the run up to Newport County AFC's sold out FA Cup fourth round game against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Argus created a special poster to help people show their support for the Newport team in the run up to the game.

South Wales Argus: Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport, and John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, showing their support for County ahead of the game on SundayJayne Bryant, MS for Newport, and John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, showing their support for County ahead of the game on Sunday.

South Wales Argus: Philip Davies, of ReMarke Newport, with one of the Argus postersPhilip Davies, of ReMarke Newport, with one of the Argus posters.

South Wales Argus: Annette Farmer, of Xclusive Jeweller, with her poster and bunting in support of CountyAnnette Farmer, of Xclusive Jeweller, with her poster and bunting in support of County.

South Wales Argus: Rhys Jones, of Brown Bear Games, with his posterRhys Jones, of Brown Bear Games, with his poster.

South Wales Argus: Joe Granville, of The Rogue Welsh Cake Company in Newport MarketJoe Granville, of The Rogue Welsh Cake Company in Newport Market.

South Wales Argus: Claire McAtee, of City Treasures, holds her poster supporting CountyClaire McAtee, of City Treasures, holds her poster supporting County.

South Wales Argus: James Hayman, of Newport Trading Cards, with his Up the County! posterJames Hayman, of Newport Trading Cards, with his Up the County! poster.

South Wales Argus: Eugene Jamison, of Jamison's Juice Factory, in Newport Market with his posterEugene Jamison, of Jamison's Juice Factory, in Newport Market with his poster.

South Wales Argus: Brett Wilson and Pikachu at Geek Retreat with one of the Argus postersBrett Wilson and Pikachu at Geek Retreat with one of the Argus posters.

South Wales Argus: Nicole Garnon, of Ballery 57, will be displaying her poster in the run up to the big game on SundayNicole Garnon, of Ballery 57, will be displaying her poster in the run up to the big game on Sunday.

South Wales Argus: Newport West MP Ruth Jones with her posterNewport West MP Ruth Jones with her poster.

South Wales Argus: Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, shows her support for Newport County ahead of the big game on

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, shows her support for Newport County ahead of the big game on Saturday