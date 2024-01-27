The Argus created a special poster to help people show their support for the Newport team in the run up to the game.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport, and John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, showing their support for County ahead of the game on Sunday.

Philip Davies, of ReMarke Newport, with one of the Argus posters.

Annette Farmer, of Xclusive Jeweller, with her poster and bunting in support of County.

Rhys Jones, of Brown Bear Games, with his poster.

Joe Granville, of The Rogue Welsh Cake Company in Newport Market.

Claire McAtee, of City Treasures, holds her poster supporting County.

James Hayman, of Newport Trading Cards, with his Up the County! poster.

Eugene Jamison, of Jamison's Juice Factory, in Newport Market with his poster.

Brett Wilson and Pikachu at Geek Retreat with one of the Argus posters.

Nicole Garnon, of Ballery 57, will be displaying her poster in the run up to the big game on Sunday.

Newport West MP Ruth Jones with her poster.

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, shows her support for Newport County ahead of the big game on Saturday