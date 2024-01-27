The Our Communities Together campaign was created to raise money and provide grants to community organisations across Wales to support cost-of-living crisis projects.

Now the campaign, which has featured in titles including the South Wales Argus, The Leader, Western Telegraph, Barry & District News and Rhyl Journal, has been named as finalist in the UK Regional Press Awards.

The campaign has already distributed more than £1 million to organisations right across Wales and the deadline for groups to apply to the second round of funding is midday on Monday, January 29.

The campaign launched in February as a partnership between Newsquest - publisher of this title - and Community Foundation Wales.

It won support from the Steve Morgan Foundation, Moondance Foundation, Dwr Cymru, Dragon Taxis and more before securing a £1 million donation from the Welsh Government.

That was following by another major boost, when the NatWest Cymru board pledged £100,000.

The Our Communities Together appeal has so far supported projects run by 79 organisations across Wales. (Image: Newsquest)

Richard Williams, chief executive of Community Foundation Wales, said: “What started as a conversation over a coffee about how we might work together to help communities in Wales, has led to a large-scale partnership delivering vital funding to help families through this cost of living crisis.

"We are grateful to the team at Newsquest for their backing and the regular coverage which has helped us to attract donations to the fund and made sure that community groups across Wales can apply for these much needed grants.

"Through this, Newsquest as a business and a team of people have made a real difference to Welsh families and communities. We are grateful for their support and delighted to hear about this well-deserved award nomination.’’

Community organisations can apply for grants of up to £5,000 towards any service that supports people in need due to the high cost of living.

Businesses and other organisations can donate to the appeal here.