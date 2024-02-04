After the Argus spoke to Christopher Byrne, a wheelchair user who lives in the village of Magor, about his issues getting around, a councillor for the village has now spoken out in support of people like Mr Byrne.

Independent County Councillor for Magor Cllr Frances Taylor believes it is "vital" that accessibility becomes a much more important issue within the community.

She said: "It is vital that we improve access for those using mobility aids. I was approached by local residents in Magor about the lack of dropped kerbs on the west of the community and we have recently achieved new dropped kerbs around Blenheim Avenue. However, resources are scarce."

Much of the issue has also been caused by poor parking in the area, Cllr Taylor said, with many residents having expressed a frustration with the continual appearance of cars on pavements or blocking access to a dropped kerb for those who may need it.

Some have even previously dubbed the situation "a nightmare", causing safety issues when they are out and about.

According to Cllr Taylor, who is also deputy mayor of Magor with Undy Town Council, issues around parking, obstruction of the footway and access for disabled people are "multi-layered".

She explained: "In the case of parking causing obstruction, I genuinely believe that it is more likely to be a lack of awareness rather than any wilful intent to cause difficulty. I think a lot of it is that people don't realise the impact they are having.

"However, we all have a role to play in raising awareness and thinking about our impact on others."

The parking problem has seemingly been at its most potent in Magor Square, where cars are often parked on both sides of the road.

Mr Byrne had also mentioned how very few drivers seem to obey the new 20mph speed limit put in place in the Square, so cars are speeding down narrow roads.

According to Mr Byrne, it has left him "frightened" to move into the road when the need arises, for fear of getting hit.

Members of the community are set to come together in a meeting with the council to fully discuss plans to improve the access and parking situation, with confirmation on dates yet to be provided.

Cllr Taylor is not the only one who has seen first-hand the impact this poor parking is having on disabled residents and those with young families.

Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, who represents the Magor East with Undy ward alongside fellow councillor John Crook, has previously visited the village and expressed her dismay at what she found.

She said: "Drivers should be more aware of the negative impact that pavement parking -and parking over dropped kerbs has on people with disabilities, including wheelchair users, mobility scooter users, people with sight-impairment and also parents with prams and buggies.

"Walking or wheeling into the middle of the road because people can’t get through can be dangerous."