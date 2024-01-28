A VEHICLE has been seized by officers out on patrol in the Torfaen area.
Following numerous reports of anti-social driving in the Pontypool area, Gwent Police officers paid visited a driver and seized a vehicle.
The neighbourhood policing team say the vehicle was seized just before 4.45pm on Friday afternoon.
