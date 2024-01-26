The organised crime group was based in Chepstow and suspected to be headed by Paul Harris, 26, from Cinderford, who it’s believed was importing drugs into the UK from Spain.

Matthew Nicholas

It is thought he is currently in either Colombia or Venezuela after fleeing the county.

Clare Wilks, prosecuting, said his second-in-command was his friend and co-conspirator Matthew Nicholas, 35, from Newport who would travel to Spain to meet him.

Ashley Bollen

Harris’ mother Helga Boehm and stepfather Andrew Harris were also recruited into the gang which was in business between September 15, 2020 and January 1, 2022.

Peter Wright

Eight defendants were sentenced today for their roles in the conspiracy which involved the trafficking variously of cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis.

They were:

Matthew Nicholas, 35, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport jailed for eight years and two months

Ashley Bollen, 33, of Address: Dewstow Road, Caldicot locked up for eight years and one month

Peter Wright, 32, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow sent to prison for five years and one month

Andrew Harris, 48, of High Street, Cinderford, jailed for five years and seven months

Helga Boehm, 47, of High Street, Cinderford, locked up for four years and 10 months

Lucy Hart, 27, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow, jailed for 24 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. She must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work

Charlie Linstead, 28, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow was sent to prison for 22 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work

Duncan Peters, 50, of Saxon Place, Sedbury, Chepstow jailed for 24 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. He was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am

A ninth defendant was sentenced in connection with the case but she had no part in the drugs conspiracy.

Andrew Harris

Katie O’Brien, 34, of The Avenue, Caldicot admitted acquiring criminal property.

Helga Boehm

Sentencing them at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Lucy Crowther heard in mitigation how all defendants had pleaded guilty.

Wright was jailed for a total of 11 years and 10 months after he also admitted separate offences of violence that included grievous bodily harm with intent.