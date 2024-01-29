AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a two-week old infant from Caerphilly.
Myra-May Harding was born on December 24, 2023, in Cwmbran.
At 1am, January 7, 2024, she was located in the arms of her father unresponsive and not breathing.
The ambulance service was contacted and Myra-May’s mother, Polly, conducted CPR until an ambulance arrived, Newport Coroners Court heard.
Myra-May was conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where she died at 3.20pm.
Post-mortem analysis carried out by Dr Andrew Bamber gave the provisional causes of death as hypoxic brain damage, and cardiac arrest of unascertained cause (pending lab investigations).
The inquest opens in full at 3pm on August 8, 2024.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article