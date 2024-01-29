Myra-May Harding was born on December 24, 2023, in Cwmbran.

At 1am, January 7, 2024, she was located in the arms of her father unresponsive and not breathing.

The ambulance service was contacted and Myra-May’s mother, Polly, conducted CPR until an ambulance arrived, Newport Coroners Court heard.

Myra-May was conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where she died at 3.20pm.

Post-mortem analysis carried out by Dr Andrew Bamber gave the provisional causes of death as hypoxic brain damage, and cardiac arrest of unascertained cause (pending lab investigations).

The inquest opens in full at 3pm on August 8, 2024.