AN INQUEST has opened into the death of Martin Skinner who died in a fatal collision on New Year’s Day.
Mr Skinner, from Newport, was born on August 17, 1962, in Guildford.
He died on Caerleon Road, Newport, at the age of 61.
On Monday, January 1, police officers and paramedics attended an incident on Caerleon Road following reports that a pedal cyclist had been involved in a collision with a car.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, Newport Coroners Court heard.
Post-mortem analysis has given the provisional causes of death as: fractured base of the skull; blunt vehicular trauma; and ischaemic heart disease, COPD.
The inquest opens in full at 1pm on August 20, 2024.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here