Mr Skinner, from Newport, was born on August 17, 1962, in Guildford.

He died on Caerleon Road, Newport, at the age of 61.

On Monday, January 1, police officers and paramedics attended an incident on Caerleon Road following reports that a pedal cyclist had been involved in a collision with a car.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, Newport Coroners Court heard.

Post-mortem analysis has given the provisional causes of death as: fractured base of the skull; blunt vehicular trauma; and ischaemic heart disease, COPD.

The inquest opens in full at 1pm on August 20, 2024.