Harry Spiro, now 94, was just 10 years old when Nazi Germany invaded his native Poland in 1939.

As a child, he lived with his parents and younger sister. They were forced to live in ghettos before he was separated and sent to a forced labour concentration camp.

The rest of his family were taken to another camp and murdered.

Remarkably, Mr Spiro survived four concentration camps and devoted the rest of his life to a message of laughter and love.

Two years ago, Mr Spiro and his daughter, Tracey Moses, spoke to the Regional Community Cohesion team based with Torfaen County Borough Council.

The pair's account has been turned into a Valleys Voices podcast to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Ms Moses said: “Mum and Dad took a conscious decision to not live with hate. This must have been incredibly hard for him but he always chooses love, life and laughter over bitterness.

“Dad’s greatest joy is the knowledge his children don’t live with hate and we’ve passed this onto our children so we can all live happy normal lives.

“As Dad says, if you live with hate, the only person you’re hurting is yourself.”

Speaking at a full council meeting on Tuesday, January 23, council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “Next year marks the 80 th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and there are fewer and fewer survivors of those camps.

“I think it’s important we commemorate and pay respect and tribute to their memories and continue the things that led up to the Holocaust so those atrocities aren’t repeated in the future.”

You can listen to the Valleys Voices podcast via Spotify, Apple iTunes or at https://t.ly/gl4Zl