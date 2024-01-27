Ashley Jones, 60, has been reported as missing and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen at around 3.30pm on Friday, January 26, near Penmaen Road in Pontllanfraith.

Ashley is described as 5ft 1in tall with short blonde-ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a cream jumper, black jacket, red bobble hat, navy joggers and brown boots.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting 2400031014.

Ashley is also urged to get in touch.

