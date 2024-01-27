EMERGENCY services have located the body of a woman at a coastal location after a call from a member of the public.
Emergency services had been searching for a woman who was seen entering the sea in Porthcawl on Tuesday evening, January 23.
While formal identification has not yet taken place, her family has been informed of the news.
HM Coroner has also been informed.
South Wales Police said their thoughts were “with the next of kin at this difficult time”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article