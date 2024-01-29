- Due to a trespass incident all lines and trains have been cancelled between Cardiff Central and Newport.
- Network Rail is warning trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
- Disruption is expected to last until 10am this morning.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here