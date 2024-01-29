Live

All trains cancelled between Cardiff Central and Newport

Transport
Cardiff
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Due to a trespass incident all lines and trains have been cancelled between Cardiff Central and Newport.
  • Network Rail is warning trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
  • Disruption is expected to last until 10am this morning.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos