Bogle, 30, has been sentenced for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on June 8, 2023.

The case was heard at Newport Magistrates' Court.

His driving record was endorsed with six points and he must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The English attacker joined Newport in July 2022 following spells with Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

He missed the Exiles’ blockbuster showdown against Manchester United through injury.

At the start of the month, he drew criticism from manager Graham Coughlan for revealing the extent of that injury – “8-10 weeks” on his personal Instagram.

Coughlan said: “If Omar is using social media to inform people that he’s injured and the length of his injury then that is something that needs to be addressed by the football club.

“That’s not how we do things. If Omar wants to go on social media and put that on then that’s his prerogative, but it’s not the most professional thing I’ve seen in my life.”

Bogle has registered 27 goals and six assists in 81 appearances for the club.

Newport County AFC declined to comment.