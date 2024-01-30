DUSTIN PITMAN, 51, of Bryn Coch, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £2,404.62 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in his absence he failed to comply with an enforcement notice served under section 172 Town and Country Planning Act 1990 on May 13, 2022.

PAIGE ALCOCK, 26, of Dean Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES LLEWELLYN SELWAY, 26, of Coalbrookvale Court, Nantyglo must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith on May 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER MATHEW LOVETT, 43, of Cold Bay Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

HOLLIE LOUISE PIKE, 26, of Birbeck Road, Caldicot must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS JOHN BOURNE, 43, Mulcaster Avenue, Newport, must pay £706 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CRAIG ANTHONY PEARCE, 59, of Melbourne Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £602 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KATIE LOUISE JONES, 33, of Mill Parade, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN JOHN BULLOCK, 40, of Arthur Bliss Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTYN THOMAS, 42, of Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £930 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the A465 in Abergavenny on August 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TAMER JARADAT, 44, of Hoskins Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.