Ashley Jones, 60, was reported as missing on Saturday, January 27 ,and officers were concerned for his welfare.

The 60-year-old had last been seen at around 3.30pm on Friday, January 26, near Penmaen Road in Pontllanfraith.

In an update this morning Gwent Police announced Mr Jones had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Ashley Jones, 60, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."