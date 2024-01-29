Sir Simon Clarke, a former cabinet minister, is the latest to call for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to be replaced after warning that the Tories face a “massacre” at the general election.

Every day, week and month that this UK government limps on its continued existence damages the quality of life for the people of Wales.

The news that almost 3,000 jobs will be lost in the steel industry has been devastating. The consequences will be felt across Wales and the UK with the reduction in our country’s capacity for primary steel making capability.

The Welsh Government and local authorities of Wales’ ability to deliver vital public services is predicated on the finances it receives from the UK Tory Government. After 14 long years of failed austerity there is no doubt that this severely impacts on the ground across the communities of south east Wales.

Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Health Minister, informed the Senedd Cymru – Welsh Parliament that the Welsh Government have escalated intervention at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

This is welcome oversight in an incredibly challenging environment.

Also, welcome news was the announcement that the Welsh Government have made an additional £14m to expand and reconfigure parts of the Grange University Hospital. The Grange has been an important new facility for the people of Gwent as health care demands have soared. It is vital that the Grange improves as it has become a key centre of healthcare in Gwent.

At the end of the last school term, I was able to visit with the new head of Risca Comprehensive School Mr Hulland.

I am confident that the school, under new leadership, will seek to address pro-actively the issues identified by school inspectors Estyn who have recently placed the school into special measures. Mr Hulland has previously succeeded in taking two previous school out of special measures under his leadership.

Saturday January 27 saw the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

It is now more important than ever that we ensure that we remember and pass on to future generations the lessons of the sheer inhumanity that humans inflicted on fellow humans. As we look across the globe today, we know how precious human life is and how often that life is not respected. We must all demand better.