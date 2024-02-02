The Original Factory Shop vacated its Chepstow site in August 2023.

Now, a planning application has been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council on behalf of Coffi Lab, a dog-friendly coffee shop that already has nine branches, or ‘labs’ in the UK, seven of which are in Wales.

The planning application would see a tenth ‘lab’ opened in Chepstow if approved.

The application has now reached the public consultation stage - and has experienced a significant level of objection.

According to a number of comments, there are already 13 places in Chepstow where you can have a cup of coffee, thus seemingly illustrating the lack of need for another.

One commenter even pointed out that even though one of Coffi Lab’s strongest selling points is that it is a dog-friendly café, Chepstow already has a similar place in The Lounge.

Other objections raised by the public include the size of the building, with many believing it is too big to function as a café and should remain in its current capacity as a retail outlet, while others believe turning the site into an independent business or local market would bring in more footfall.

One respondent says retail outlets “are desperately needed” in Chepstow, with a second commenter echoing this.

Another concern is for the livelihood of the independent businesses in the town, some of which are in the direct vicinity of the proposed café.

One comment says this could put independents at “risk of losing business”, while also considering the current financial climate, noting that “not everyone can afford the luxury” of going out for a coffee.

Despite the majority of objections from the public, there are also some who have voiced support for the application.

One positive contributor believes the café would “increase the foodie status” of Chepstow, while another says the brand would be a “great addition” to the town, and encourage more visitors, particularly dog-owners.

Both the council’s Public Protection Team and Building Control Teams have been consulted, with neither objecting to the proposal.

The Public Protection Team say the café must not open beyond 11pm Sunday to Monday, to “minimise noise disturbance”, while Building Control’s main concern is ensuring a safe fire exit.

The public consultation period for this application is open until Tuesday, February 13, and you can comment by finding the application on the Monmouthshire Council’s Planning Portal by using the reference DM/2023/01707 or emailing case officer David Wong at DavidWong@monmouthshiregov.uk or calling 01633 644 793.

Coffi Lab has not responded to an approach for comment.