Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A4042, heading from Croesyceiliog towards the Rechem roundabout, at around 10.20pm on Thursday January 25.

Officers attended and the crash involved one car.

The crash caused the road to be closed for around two hours, reopening in the early hours of Friday, January 26, at approximately 12.12am.

A 27-year-old man from the Pontypool area was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.