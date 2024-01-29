PLANNERS have given permission for a residential house in Cwmbran to be used as a care home for two children.
Gareth Senior of Henllys, Cwmbran, had applied to Torfaen Borough Council for a certificate of lawfulness for the property, at Mere Path in Greenmeadow.
No physical changes are required to the property and the council’s planning department confirmed the use is acceptable.
A report said as the children will be the only permanent residents, with up to three members of staff working in shifts, it couldn’t be considered a dwelling house in planning terms as children cannot form a household.
But planning officer Simon Pritchard said though the home will have to be considered a “residential institution” there would be no material change of use as it “would operate in a way that is very similar to a normal family home”.
